PHOENIX (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a man convicted of murder in the deaths seven years ago of a cigar salesman in Phoenix and a couple from an upscale suburb in two burglaries.

The plea deal that Michael Lee Crane made nearly two months ago calls for him to serve three consecutive life sentences in the January 2012 killings of Bruce Gaudet and Lawrence and Glenna Shapiro.

Prosecutors had agreed to drop plans to seek the death penalty against Crane, who had pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, arson and other charges.

Authorities say Crane bound and fatally shot the victims at their homes, stole their jewelry and other valuables and set their houses on fire. The Shapiros were killed four days after Gaudet.

Prosecutors say a gun used in the killings was found in Crane’s possession when he was arrested in separate crimes that occurred days after the shooting deaths. Crane pleaded guilty to burglary and other charges in those crimes.

Authorities said shoes recovered at an attempted burglary had been stolen days earlier from Gaudet’s home, and that Crane’s DNA was found on the shoes.

A woman connected to Crane was found driving Gaudet’s SUV near Yuma on the same day he was killed.

Maricela Otilia Sanchez, 34, of Phoenix pleaded guilty to kidnapping, first-degree murder and car theft charges.

Over the course of his murder case, Crane was removed from the courtroom at several hearings for being disruptive and making obscene statements to the judge. He showed hostility toward his attorneys on several occasions.

Much of the proceedings have focused on the psychological fitness of Crane, who claimed at a 2015 mental competency hearing that he was Lucifer. Two months ago, a judge deemed Crane to be mentally fit to move forward with the case.

Three other people accused of possessing items stolen in both fatal burglaries have since pleaded guilty to charges.

Two additional people have pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution by suppressing evidence that authorities believed would have led to Crane.

