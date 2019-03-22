Rep. Steve King said Federal Emergency Management Agency officials told him they love how Iowans “take care of each other” in the aftermath of severe floods — unlike those from New Orleans who sought help in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
The Iowa Republican, speaking Thursday at a town hall about the devastating flooding affecting his and other Midwest states, compared what he said FEMA officials told him about its post-Katrina relief efforts in 2005.
“I saw that from the air and from the ground and went back and did what we could to help those folks down there,” Mr. King said. “But here’s what FEMA tells me: ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, “who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?”’
“They’re just always gratified when they come and see Iowans take care of each other, so that’s a point of pride that spreads across the country,” he said.
Mr. King, who voted against a relief package for Katrina victims in 2005, was blasted for the speech, which some say perpetuated a stereotype of black people taking more government handouts. His district is 95 percent white while the New Orleans population is roughly two-thirds black.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, who represents much of New Orleans, tweeted Mr. King’s words shows he’s “a white supremacist.”
The Louisiana Democrat has taken on Mr. King before, criticizing him for showing “white privilege” in a comparison of the homicide rates of El Salvador and New Orleans in 2017.
FEMA and Mr. King’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
President Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday to help Nebraska’s recovery from the flooding. Mr. King said in a press release he is pushing for an Iowa declaration as well.
Mr. King has a history of stirring controversy with remarks about changing demographics in the U.S.
Just this week, Mr. King dodged a question Wednesday asking whether white societies were superior and posted a meme to his Facebook page Monday wondering “who would win” another American civil war.
Mr. King allegedly equated “white nationalism” and “western civilization” in a newspaper interview in January. The Iowa Republican said the quote was misinterpreted.
Republican leadership stripped Mr. King of all of his committee assignments, a stunning rebuke in response to his white nationalist comments.
Watch the town hall below; Mr. King’s comment comes at about the 6:30 mark:
