A survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, took her own life over the weekend, her family said Friday. She was 19.

Sydney Aiello suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving the horrific Valentine’s Day shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff members, her mother told CBS News.

Cara Aiello said her daughter also dealt with anxiety and survivor’s guilt and struggled to attend her college classes but never reached out for help.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Aiello family pay for funeral services raised more than $18,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many,” the page reads. “She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need.”

Ryan Petty, whose daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shooting, said he’s been outspoken about suicide prevention following the tragedy.

“It breaks my heart that we’ve lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas,” Mr. Petty told CBS. “My advice to parents is to ask questions, don’t be afraid. Don’t wait.”

