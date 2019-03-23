Barbra Streisand sympathized with Michael Jackson while discussing rekindled sexual abuse allegations involving the late pop singer in an interview published Friday.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” Ms. Streisand told The Times, a British newspaper.

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” Ms. Streisand added, the outlet reported.

The acclaimed 75-year-old actress and singer discussed the longstanding allegations involving Jackson in light of a recent documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” profiling the stories of two adult men who alleged being sexually abused by the pop star when they were children.

Both men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, said they were routinely abused sexually by Jackson as boys at locations including Neverland Ranch, the “Thriller” singer’s southern California home and private amusement park where he notoriously hosted children during the 1990s.

“I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him,” said Ms. Streisand. “I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him.”

Dan Reed, a British filmmaker who produced and directed “Leaving Neverland,” reacted to Mr. Streisand’s comment on Twitter, tweeting Saturday: “is pedophilia tolerated in parts of the entertainment industry?”

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. His estate has sued HBO for $100 million for airing the film.

