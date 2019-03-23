Attorney General William Barr is still reviewing special counsel Robert Mueller’s final conclusions as of late Saturday morning, a Justice Department official told The Washington Times.

Mr. Barr arrived at the Justice Department around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. In a letter to Congress on Friday, Mr. Barr said he could release the report’s “principal conclusions” this weekend.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joined Mr. Barr at the Justice Department a short time later.

All eyes are on Mr. Barr. Washington is eagerly awaiting for him to release his memo detailing the special counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether members of President Trump campaign were involved in the wrongdoing.

Even lawmakers are counting the hours until the nation learns more about the most important investigation into a President in the past 20 years.

“We are spending the weekend in anticipation of what Attorney General Barr will convey to Congress,” Sen. Chris Coons, Delaware Democrat, told reporters on a Saturday morning conference call.

Mr. Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he expects members will meet this weekend once Mr. Barr’s summary is released.

