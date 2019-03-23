WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are trying to find a woman who authorities say robbed a Big Lots store after showing employees a gun she had in her waistband.
Police say they were told by two store employees Friday night that a woman entered the store carrying shopping bags.
After filling the bags with household goods, she attempted to leave the store without paying. When employees confronted her, she showed them a holstered handgun in her waistband and announced she had a gun.
Police say she left the store and fled in a black Dodge Durango.
The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Angelique Banks, of Bear. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Police urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.
