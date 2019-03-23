ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Soldiers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson are starting two weeks of training on Monday.

Officials say the twice-yearly Polar Force exercise aims to test JBER’s mission readiness in various situations.

Officials say planned training scenarios include receiving additional forces from other places and simulating personnel deployments.

The exercise wraps up April 5.

Officials say locals may notice increased activity including sirens, loudspeaker announcements and air traffic.

