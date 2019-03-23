LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has sentenced a man to 33 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges including murder in the 2016 Thanksgiving day fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , Fayette Circuit Court Judge Lucy VanMeter sentenced 25-year-old Kevin Josue Ipina-Garcia on Friday in the death of Angel Juarez.

Juarez was shot in the chest at home through the front door.

Ipina-Garcia’s attorney, Jared Bewley, said his client was sorry.

Court records show some victims suspected the boy’s brother, Danilo Juarez, of orchestrating a robbery in which he was also robbed.

Court records say Ipina-Garcia and another man went to the house, asking for Danilo Juarez, but another brother said he wasn’t home.

Court records say Ipina-Garcia shot through the door, hitting Angel Juarez.

