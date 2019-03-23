By - Associated Press - Saturday, March 23, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say detectives are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man in what was reported to be an accidental shooting.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says Pablo Tinoco died at a hospital after he was shot in a leg Friday night.

Thompson says Tinoco was among several people who were drinking and handling a gun in a residence when it discharged.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide