ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia State Police special agent accused of having inappropriate relationships with women who were confidential informants has been convicted of federal charges.

News outlets report that Shade Workman was convicted Friday of bribery, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to the FBI.

Workman was acquitted of a second obstruction charge and using a telephone to commit a federal crime.

Prosecutors told the jury that whenever one of the informants began to waver about having sex with him, Workman would respond by saying it would “suck to go to jail and lose your children.”

Workman’s defense attorney told the jury that prosecutors brought people into court who did not like Workman and did not paint a fair picture of him.

Workman’s sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.