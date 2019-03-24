COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say they have identified two human legs that were found in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio’s capital two years ago.
Columbus police say a DNA match from a missing-person case helped identify the remains as those of a 22-year-old woman from the city’s northeast side named Candice A. Taylor.
Police trying to determine how her remains ended up at a waste facility on the city’s south side have investigated the case as a possible homicide.
The Columbus Dispatch reports authorities haven’t found additional remains linked to Taylor.
