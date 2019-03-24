The White House had not yet received or been briefed on special counsel Robert Mueller’s final conclusions as of Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson.

Mr. Mueller ended his probe Friday without a public indictment of President Trump or his family members. A Justice Department official notified the president’s attorney the investigation was completed on Friday, but has not shared any other details.

Like the rest of the world, the White House is awaiting Attorney General William Barr’s “principal conclusions” on the special counsel investigation. Mr. Barr is widely expected to submit those findings Sunday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that “the next steps” are up to Mr. Barr.

Mr. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He has yet to comment personally on the report.

