LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled introductory classes in Lincoln for people interested in target shooting.

The First Shots classes will include individual and group training, an introduction to safety, a rundown of shooting sports opportunities and a chance to give range shooting a try.

They will be held at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The schedule: Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.; April 13, 9-11:30 a.m.; May 4, 9-11:30 a.m.; May 25, 9-11:30 a.m.

Attendees must be 16 and older. The cost is $10.

Preregistration is required. Go online at OutdoorEdCenter.org for more information and to register.

