House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Sunday said the Justice Department’s policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted only bolsters his case for full disclosure of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings and evidence.

Mr. Mueller transmitted the results of his two-year probe into Russian campaign meddling to Attorney General William Barr late Friday, leaving Washington on pins and needles as they await word of its findings.

Officials say Mr. Mueller won’t bring new prosecutions against President Trump or others, though Mr. Nadler says the Justice Department’s policy left potential punishment up to Capitol Hill, so they need every detail of the probe.

“The only institution that can hold him accountable is Congress,” Mr. Nadler told Fox News Sunday.

For Justice officials to say they cannot even comment on their evidence, he added, would be “to convert that into a coverup.”

Mr. Nadler also said he will object if the White House attempts to review the Mueller report before Congress in an attempt to claim executive privilege over its contents and bar their release.

“I certainly hope that does not happen, and certainly do have a problem with that,” Nadler said. “Certainly they should not get an advanced look at the report. The report should go public in its entirety and see where the chips fall.”

Mr. Nadler cautioned that any conclusions about the Mueller report is “very speculative” and that any talk of impeachment is premature.

The chairman said his own efforts to investigate every corner of Mr. Trump’s orbit will continue. The committee has requested documents from more than 80 figures around the president, sparking side fights over their release.

Mr. Mueller spent nearly two years investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Trump campaign figures’ behavior — including Mr. Trump’s own actions.

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he’s eager to review the findings but that it appears Mr. Mueller found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He also criticized Mr. Nadler for his wide-ranging probe of every corner of Mr. Trump’s orbit, saying it seems like Democrats believe they’ll find something Mr. Mueller could not.

“I think they’re sadly mistaken, and I think the American people will see through that,” Mr. Collins told Fox.

Some of Mr. Trump’s allies are claiming vindication, citing the lack of new Mueller charges after the investigation cast a cloud over the first half of the president’s term.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has remained uncharacteristically quiet at his club in Florida.

“Good Morning, Have A Great Day!” Mr. Trump tweeted early Sunday.

