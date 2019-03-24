Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Sunday he wants to see special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, like everyone else in Washington, but that it looks like Democrats’ cries of “collusion” with Russia have turned into nothing-burger.

“We’ve got to read the report, but what I do know is to date not one bit of evidence to show any type of coordination, collusion, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election,” Mr. Jordan, a staunch Republican ally of the president, told ABC’s This Week.

Two years ago, he said, “the Democrats were all saying that the president of the United States worked with a hostile foreign country to seal the election, and again, there has not been one bit of evidence to suggest that any of that happened.”

Attorney General William Barr is reviewing the report that Mr. Mueller turned in Friday, after two years of investigating.

Mr. Jordan said he believes the Justice Department should release as much of the report as he can, while following the law.

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr. Trump should use his authority to compel the release of any part of the report that is held back.

“That’s the White House’s call,” Mr. Jordan replied.

One thing is certain, Mr. Jordan said — Democrats will continue to dig into every corner of Mr. Trump’s orbit.

“This is how the Democrats are going to operate,” he said. “We just got to be used to it and understand that that’s where they’re going to go.”

