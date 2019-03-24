NEW YORK — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is calling President Donald Trump a “coward” who “punches down” and says that he is “tearing apart the moral fabric of our country.”

Gillibrand is set to say even more about Trump on Sunday as she stands in front of one of his signature New York properties.

In what her campaign is calling Gillibrand’s first major speech as a presidential candidate, the New York senator says in prepared remarks that the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan is “a shrine to greed, division and vanity.” The Associated Press obtained the prepared remarks.

Gillibrand is trying to position herself in the crowded field of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination. While some hopefuls have shied away from mentioning Trump, Gillibrand has not hesitated to do so.

