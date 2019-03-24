LEWES, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a man with driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time. Police said troopers arrested 63-year-old John Trala, of Lewes, Saturday night after responding to a car accident. Police said the troopers detected an odor of alcohol while speaking with Trala.
He was taken into custody without incident. Police said a computer check revealed that Trala had five previous DUI convictions.
In addition to the DUI charge, Trala was also charged with following a motor vehicle too closely.
Trala could not be reached for comment. He was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,500 cash bond.
The driver of the other car was not injured.
