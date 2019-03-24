Attorney General William Barr arrived at the Justice Department shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning as he prepares for another day of reviewing special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.

Mr. Barr is in the process of summarizing Mr. Mueller’s “principal conclusions” on allegations President Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russians to sway the 2016 election and obstructed justice.

The president has denied the allegations, dismissing the investigation as a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

In a letter to Congress Friday, Mr. Barr said he intended to complete his summary of Mr. Mueller’s conclusions by the weekend. A Justice Department official later confirmed that the attorney general planned to submit his report to Congress by the weekend.

As the hours tick down, the world breathlessly awaits Mr. Mueller’s findings in the largest investigation into a president in the past 20 years.

