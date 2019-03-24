Attorney General William Barr is expected to send to Congress today his “principal conclusions” on special counsel Robert Mueller’s ultimate findings, a source familiar with the matter told The Washington Times.

Mr. Mueller delivered his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election to Mr. Barr on Friday.

Since Friday night, Mr. Barr was reviewing the special counsel’s report and writing a summary for lawmakers.

