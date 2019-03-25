New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that progressives should rally to defend Israel, even as they criticize its policies.

Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s Policy Conference, Mr. de Blasio said progressives may oppose specific policies and decisions made by the Israeli government, but should never undermine it.

His comments came against the backdrop of a progressive boycott that spurred several 2020 Democrats to skip the AIPAC conference this year, despite others speaking at the event in the past.

“As a progressive, as a Democrat, as an American, I am here to say we must never ever ask the Jewish people to defend their lives alone,” he said.

The conference began its second day Monday morning after a rocket attack near Tel Aviv injured an Israeli family in their home, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel his planned speech at the conference and meeting with U.S. lawmakers to return home.

Mr. de Blasio touted Israel as an example of progressive ideals, with a strong labor movement and universal health care.

He strongly condemned the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which other prominent progressive leaders, including Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, have embraced as a form of protest against the Israeli government.

He argued the BDS movement threatens Israel’s progressive programs and economic strength, undermining the possibility of reaching a two-state solution in the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

“BDS doesn’t just seek to change to a specific policy, it affronts the very notion of Israel as a guaranteed refuge for the Jewish people,” he said.

