By - Associated Press - Monday, March 25, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road reports the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches have been temporarily suspended due to a downed power line on the tracks west of Hicksville.

The railroad is advising Monday evening commuters to use alternate branches, such as the Babylon, Port Washington and Montauk branches.

