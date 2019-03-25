NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road reports the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches have been temporarily suspended due to a downed power line on the tracks west of Hicksville.
The railroad is advising Monday evening commuters to use alternate branches, such as the Babylon, Port Washington and Montauk branches.
