SALEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state police have charged a man with driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem.

Police said they got reports the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes early Monday. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle in the high-speed breakdown lane in Londonderry, south of Exit 4.

Police said the troopers’ quick thinking and rapid response prevented the vehicle from entering a very dangerous stretch of road bordered by barriers on each side, which would have offered no escape to approaching drivers.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jose Vargas, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, on charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and possession and transportation of narcotics. He’s due in court on April 12. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a number couldn’t be found for him.

