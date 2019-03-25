Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump’s lawyers, said Monday it would be “very inappropriate” for the Justice Department to publicly release the president’s written testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If I … put forward a written statement and there was a declination as to any legal liability, I would fight very aggressively for that information to not be released, and I feel like any lawyer would,” Mr. Sekulow said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“As a lawyer, you don’t waive privilege, you don’t waive investigative detail,” he said. “It’s not a simple just wave your hand, and we released the document. I think that would be very inappropriate.”

Mr. Trump never sat for an interview with Mr. Mueller during the 22-month probe, but did provide written answers to questions the special counsel submitted.

Congressional Democrats have demanded all information Mr. Mueller compiled be turned over to Congress and that his report be made public.

Mr. Mueller filed that final report Friday with the Justice Department. According to a summary provided by Attorney General William P. Barr, Mr. Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign team conspired with Russia to subvert the election and did not make a determination on whether the president attempted to obstruct the probe.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence — chiefly public acts and comments by Mr. Trump — wasn’t enough to pursue charges.

Mr. Trump said the report was “a total exoneration.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.