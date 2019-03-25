A New York judge sided with Fox News and its host Judge Jeanine Pirro Monday, dismissing a defamation case brought by a Black Lives Matter organizer who claimed the network and television host said he directed a protester to attack a police officer.

The lawsuit stemmed from of a 2017 television appearance where Ms. Pirro described a lawsuit brought by a police officer against DeRay Mckesson, a civil rights leader who appears at Black Lives Matter events, after a protester attacked and injured the officer.

Ms. Pirro said the officer “was injured at the direction of DeRay Mckesson.”

Mr. Mckesson filed his defamation challenge in 2017 after the network and host refused to retract the statements. He argued he couldn’t be held responsible for a rouge protester.

“Viewing the entire video sequence as a whole it is clear that Pirro is expressing her opinion that the plaintiff-officer should be allowed to pursue his civil complaint,” wrote Judge Robert David Kalish.

