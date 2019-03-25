Democratic Reps. Katie Hill and David Cicilline said Monday they are not fully satisfied with special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that said neither President Trump nor his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Ms. Hill, vice chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said “everyone needs to kind of slow their roll” about the findings, doubting the validity of the summary from Attorney General William P. Barr.

“We have a four-page summary written by the person that was hand-picked by the Donald Trump to write it in a way that was as favorable as possible by him so until we get the full report released and until we get all of the information that surrounds that, I don’t think we should be jumping to any conclusions,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

Ms. Hill added the House Oversight Committee has its own investigations into “highly, highly suspicious” actions by Mr. Trump including security clearance issues and the administration’s family separation policies.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline agreed with Ms. Hill.

“It’s an impossible determination to make without actually reading the report, reading the conclusions of Mr. Mueller, reading the evidence that he gathered in connection with that,” he said.

While Mr. Cicilline said “it’s unfair for anyone to write” off Mueller’s finding completely, he added the information Mr. Mueller found could help “protect the integrity of our democracy” from Russian interference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer released a joint statement Sunday also calling for Mr. Mueller’s entire report to be released.

The four-page summary provided by Mr. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

