White House counselor Kellyanne Conway challenged Democrats and the media Monday to finally accept the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016, after special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Ms. Conway, who was campaign manager for Mr. Trump in 2016, said she was asked by reporters daily before the election whether he would accept the results if Democrat Hillary Clinton won.

“Will you?” Ms. Conway asked reporters. “Will people who are there for the destruction of Donald Trump accept the election results in 2016 finally? You owe the country an apology.”

She said she asked the media immediately after Mr. Trump’s election to reflect on their unfair treatment of him.

“But nobody did,” she said. “Nobody lost their jobs after being so wrong.”

She said the attacks on Mr. Trump have turned him into “a great victim” ahead of the 2020 election campaign.

“This president has been under this cloud, not of his making, by people who simply just could not accept how wrong they were about 2016,” she said.

