White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday Rep. Adam Schiff should resign following President Trump being cleared of collusion by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“He ought to resign today. He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted,” Mrs. Conway, White House counselor to the president, said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day after day unchallenged and not under oath,” she said of Mr. Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. “Somebody should’ve put him under oath and said, ‘Do you have evidence? Where is it?’ “

Mrs. Conway also labeled any investigation looking into collusion charges will be “partisan.”

“Bob Mueller already ran the fair and the full investigation and any partisan politicized from here on in will never have the credibility of the Mueller investigation,” she said.

Mr. Schiff said on one show there was “pretty compelling evidence” Mr. Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The four-page summary provided by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

