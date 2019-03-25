Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said there is a lack of bipartisanship when it comes to condemning anti-semitism in the House.

Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Monday, Mr. McCarthy said there are areas that he and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer work well together to support their ally, namely their annual AIPAC outings to Israel.

However, he said Democrats have split with Republicans by waffling their responses to anti-semitic comments made by members of their freshmen class.

In February, Democrats initially planned to directly rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar’s questioning of a Jewish lawmaker’s loyalty to the U.S., but after pressure from progressive groups expanded the resolution to focus on anti-muslim bigotry and other forms of hatred.

“I was embarrassed that the last resolution had to be watered down,” he said. “I was embarrassed that they split it.”

He said that Democrats need to hold Ms. Omar directly accountable for her actions, and not make excuses for the Minnesota congresswoman.

Mr. McCarthy warned that anti-Israel arguments will remain outside the political mainstream only if Congress continues to strongly refute it at every opportunity.

“We have been bipartisan before and we should come back to it,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.