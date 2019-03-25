BOSTON (AP) - A New Hampshire man charged with stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper after a multi-state car chase is heading to trial later this year.

The Greenfield Recorder reports that 18-year-old Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was scheduled by a judge Friday to face trial in September on charges including attempted murder and armed carjacking.

Police say Le carjacked a 72-year-old woman’s vehicle after a car crash in New Hampshire in October, and led police on chase through Vermont and into Massachusetts, where he crashed in New Salem.

Police say Le then stabbed 47-year-old Trooper Mark Whitcomb before he was shot by another officer.

Le and Whitcomb were hospitalized for treatment.

Le has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail. His attorney has questioned in mental health.

Information from: The (Greenfield, Mass.) Recorder, http://www.recorder.com

