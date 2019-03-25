Senate Republicans introduced a constitutional amendment Monday to limit the Supreme Court to a total of nine justices, looking to foreclose the push by some Democrats to pack the court to overwhelm President Trump’s picks.

The number of justices is set right now by law, but Sen. Marco Rubio and colleagues want to put the number into the Constitution, moving it beyond the realm of usual partisan political games.

“The Democrats’ court packing proposal represents the latest shortsighted effort to undermine America’s confidence in our institutions and our democracy,” Mr. Rubio said.

Prodded by liberal activists, some Democratic presidential candidates have said they would support changes to the court. One suggested a 15-member panel.

Their frustrations stem from Mr. Trump’s placement of two justices on the bench over the last two years, cementing what most analysts say is a moderately conservative bent to the court.

