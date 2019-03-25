Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed America’s commitment to Israel’s national security Monday after a rocket attack left several injured in their home.

Mr. Pence strongly condemned Hamas for Monday’s violence, saying it proves the militant group is not interested in reaching a peace agreement.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel,” he said. “The United States will never negotiate with terrorist Hamas.”

Monday’s attack injured an entire family in their home near Tel Aviv, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut his U.S. trip short.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told the AIPAC audience that the U.N. needs to do more to support Israel and counter Hamas.

Despite failing to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass a resolution that would have condemned Hamas last year, Ms. Haley said Israel’s supporters should take comfort in the fact that for the first time a majority of UN members did vote for it.

“That was an amazing thing,” she said. “What we have to make sure they know is that Hamas is a terrorist group that needs to be stopped. And we can’t ever be quiet about it.”

Mr. Pence touted several examples of what the Trump administration has done to strengthen Israel and their alliance, including closing the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s D.C. office and ending contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The latest is recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which President Trump is expected to make official with an executive order later Monday afternoon.

The vice president also emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to countering Iran in the Middle East and ensuring it never obtains a nuclear weapon.

