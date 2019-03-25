Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Monday that “anti-Zionism” is becoming the new form of anti-Semitism and firmly committed the administration to fight it.

Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Mr. Pompeo warned that the view that Israel has no right to exist as a Jewish state — the essence of its founding ideology, Zionism — is a growing threat across the globe.

“It is a cancer that is metastasizing the Middle East, in Europe and sadly here in the United States,” he said.

The secretary argued that anti-Zionism has become the insidious new form — while seemingly different from — classic anti-Semitism, or hatred of the Jews as it has seeped into mainstream debate, especially on college campuses through the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

“It’s supported by certain members of Congress. I suspect none of whom are here tonight,” Mr. Pompeo said.

“Criticizing Israel’s policies is an acceptable thing to do in a democracy, its what we do,” he added. “But criticizing the very right to exist of Israel is not acceptable.”

