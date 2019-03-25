House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer released a joint statement Sunday calling for special counsel Robert Mueller’s entire report to be released, saying Attorney General William P. Barr’s summary raises “many questions.”

“Attorney General Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers. The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay,” Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer said in a statement.

“Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” they said.

The four-page summary provided by Mr. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

Mr. Trump said the report was “a total exoneration” while speaking to reporters in Florida.

