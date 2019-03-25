Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the Mueller report on Monday as he kicked off a speech about America’s commitment to its alliance with Israel.

“This was a total vindication,” he said while addressing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s policy conference in D.C. “There was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and the attorney general confirmed there was no obstruction of justice.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his nearly two-year investigation Friday, and Attorney General William Barr delivered his summary to Congress two days later.

According to Mr. Barr, the special counsel investigation found no evidence the president or his campaign worked with Russian agents to affect the 2016 election. Mr. Mueller did find things to suggest Mr. Trump was possibly attempting to obstruct justice, but did not recommend prosecution.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.