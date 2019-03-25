SEATTLE (AP) - The eastbound right lane and shoulder on the State Route 520 bridge were blocked as authorities investigate a shooting.
KIRO reports the shooting was fatal, police haven’t provided any details. Seattle police officers and the Washington State Patrol were at the scene Monday morning.
The bridge connects Seattle with its eastern suburbs.
