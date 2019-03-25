THURMONT, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police in Maryland.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday saying the man was shot in Thurmont around 1:30 a.m. The man died at the scene.
No officers were injured. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.
No details have been released.
Thurmont is a town in north-central Maryland, around 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Pennsylvania border.
