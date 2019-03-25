White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia was “something that should never have happened.”

“This is a two-year waste of taxpayer time and dollars. They spent over $25 million on this just to find out that there was nothing there. This should never happen to another president, and we want to make sure that the institution of the president is protected,” Mrs. Sanders said on NBC’s “Today Show.”

She also added Mr. Trump will leave the full release of Mr. Mueller’s report “in the hands of the attorney general” and called it a “full exoneration of the president.”

The Mueller investigation resulted in indictments of 34 people and three Russian companies for interfering in the 2016 election.

The four-page summary provided by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated Mr. Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

