Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told supporters Monday it’s time to put the special counsel’s probe in the rear view and “move forward,” saying voters are tired of the sniping.

Ms. Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat seeking her party’s presidential nomination next year, said Robert Mueller’s report did not find evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia, and the country should accept that.

“Now we all need to put aside our partisan interests and recognize that finding the president of the United States not guilty of conspiring with a foreign power to interfere with our elections is a good thing for America,” she said.

She said the alternative — an indictment — “could even have led to civil war.”

“Now we must stand together and move beyond this divisive issue that has taken up enough of the national conversation,” she said.

Ms. Gabbard suggested cooperating on trying to prevent future foreign meddling is a good start — and pointed to her own legislation regarding paper ballots as one option to securing elections.

