Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal withered in the heat of the Senate on Tuesday as Republicans delivered a decisive spanking to liberal activists’ plan to reshape American society.

Not a single senator backed her bill during the vote, a 57-0 filibuster. Forty-three Democrats voted “present,” refusing to take a stand.

Republicans said it was a devastating blow to the democratic socialist movement’s marquee proposal, which called for an upheaval in American energy, overhaul of the construction sector, and the largest expansion in history of the social safety net.

“The American people will see,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed ahead of Tuesday’s vote. “They’ll see which senators are so fully committed to radical left-wing ideology that they can’t even vote ‘no’ on self-inflicted economic ruin that would take a sledgehammer to America’s middle class.”

The vote left Democrats scrambling for footing. They called the vote a “sham,” complained they’d been ambushed and never considered Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to be a viable option.

Even Sen. Ed Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat who wrote the Green New Deal with Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, didn’t vote for it.

Instead, he and most other Democrats registered themselves as “present.”

“To ordinary people, climate change is not politics, it is life and death,” Mr. Markey said. “The Green New Deal is not just a resolution, it is a revolution that has begun in this country.”

Yet the claims of sham were punctured by four Democrats who joined with the GOP’s filibuster.

Top Democrats still insisted they’d won.

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said they’d forced Republicans to have to answer questions about whether they believe in global warming, and whether they believe humans are responsible.

“We Democrats are on offense,” he said. “We’re feeling really good about where we’re moving.”

