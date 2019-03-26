ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains outside Grand Rapids.

Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon says investigators were called Sunday to the scene in Alpine Township after a hunter looking for deer antlers found the remains.

Investigators returned to the area where the remains were found Tuesday afternoon, with teams searching through fields and wooded areas.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.