ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains outside Grand Rapids.
Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon says investigators were called Sunday to the scene in Alpine Township after a hunter looking for deer antlers found the remains.
Investigators returned to the area where the remains were found Tuesday afternoon, with teams searching through fields and wooded areas.
