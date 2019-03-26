A second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student to commit suicide was identified by authorities on Tuesday, according to the Miami CBS affiliate.

Calvin Desir was a sophomore at the Parkland, Florida, high school that last spring was the site of a mass-shooting rampage that left 17 students dead.

Mr. Desir, who killed himself over the weekend, is the second Douglas High suicide in the past week — Sydney Aiello, who graduated last year, took her own life the previous weekend.

WFOR, Channel 4, reported that officials plan a town hall meeting for Wednesday night in Coral Springs to provide assistance to parents, students and others who might need it.

Mr. Desir’s sister Brittany Wright, according to the Miami station, confirmed his death and set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

“He was a fellow student at Stoneman Douglas with strong aspirations of one day becoming an engineer, which inspired him to always find new projects around the house to challenge his skills … Calvin Desir was truly special to us all and will forever live on in our hearts. We love you Calvin!” she wrote.

