More Democrats back the Palestinians than back Israel when asked about their views on peace in the Middle East, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll Tuesday that underscores the deep divisions plaguing the Democratic Party.

While Americans overall sympathize with Israelis, 47 percent to 16 percent, among Democrats the Palestinians have the edge, 27-26. The rest were undecided on the thorny question.

Just two years ago, when Quinnipiac asked the question in early 2017, Democrats backed the Israelis over the Palestinians 42-23.

Overall, a plurality of Americans — 47 percent — say the U.S. gives the right amount of support to Israel. Some 24 percent say it’s too much, and most of those are Democrats. Just 14 percent said the U.S. isn’t supportive enough.

The poll comes as congressional Democrats grapple with a growing movement of skepticism against U.S. policy toward Israel.

The issue has come to a head in recent months thanks to comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, who said Jewish money sways U.S. policy, and who questioned whether Jewish lawmakers had dual loyalty.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.