BOSTON (AP) - A former Massachusetts State Police trooper who pleaded guilty to getting paid for hours he didn’t work has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Gregory Raftery was also sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation and ordered to pay more $50,000 in restitution.

The Westwood resident was the second ex-state trooper to be sentenced for his role in the overtime abuse scandal in as many days.

He pleaded guilty in July to embezzling funds from a state agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors say Raftery left overtime shifts early, and, on multiple occasions, did not work overtime shifts at all. To hide his conduct, he submitted bogus tickets that were never issued to motorists.

Raftery retired after he was implicated in the scheme. Eight people pleaded guilty.

