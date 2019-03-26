Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has applied for a presidential pardon and his considering withdrawing his guilty plea, according to a report Tuesday.

He is the first person to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to seek a pardon from Mr. Trump.

“My lawyers have applied for a pardon from the president for me,” Mr. Papadopoulos told Reuters in an interview. “If I’m offered one I would love to accept it, of course.”

Papadopoulos was prosecuted for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries prior tote 2016 election. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two weeks in jail.

He told Reuters his lawyers put in the request “a few days ago.”

It is unclear if that request came before or after Mr. Mueller’s Friday report to Attorney General William Barr announcing the end of his investigation. Mr. Mueller said he won’t bring any more prosecutions.

On Sunday, Mr. Barr released a summary of Mr. Mueller’s findings saying the probe found no evidence Mr. Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

The report did not exonerate Mr. Trump of obstruction of justice allegations, but did say there was not clear evidence to charge the president with such crimes.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.