A lawyer for an elastic exercise band maker blamed U.S. Sen. Harry Reid for his own serious injuries, including blindness in one eye, suffered when he lost his grip and fell while using a flexible device in 2015.

Attorney Laurin Quiat (KWIE’-at) told a civil trial jury in Las Vegas on Tuesday that congressional exercise advisers tried for months to get the former Democratic party leader to improve his stance, balance and technique for using the resistance bands.

Quiat concluded opening statements telling jurors that just because someone gets hurt doesn’t mean someone else is responsible.

Quiat also says jurors will never know for sure if Reid was using his company’s exercise product, called TheraBand, because Reid family members threw out the one he used the day he was hurt.

