House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Tuesday special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion represents a “closed chapter,” while health care is a “new chapter.”

“I believe that the Mueller report has been done. It’s a chapter that’s closed. This administration opened a new chapter when it moved to invalidate the Affordable Care Act,” the South Carolina Democrat told CNN’s “New Day” show.

The Trump administration said Monday it now thinks the entire Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” is unconstitutional, due to Congress’ decision to gut the “individual mandate” to hold insurance. Previously, they’d only argued that consumer protections for those with pre-existing conditions should fall because of the tweaks.

Mr. Clyburn also said impeachment could still be “on the table,” but that is “a chapter down the road.”

“The question is obstruction of justice is still on the table. And that is something these committees will get into,” he said.

The four-page summary provided by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article.

