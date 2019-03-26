A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to a retaliation charge for leaving a threatening voice mail for a U.S. senator from Arizona during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

The plea deal made Tuesday in Phoenix calls for James Dean Blevins Jr. to serve a sentence of probation for his acknowledged threat to an official identified only as “United States Senator J.F.”

Authorities have declined to provide the victim’s name, but then-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona was the only senator with those initials.

In his plea deal, Blevins acknowledged that he left the threatening voice mail on Sept. 17 and said he was tired of the senator interrupting the president and that he was going to take out the senator and his family.

