Prosecutors say one of the reasons they decided to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett was because they want to focus resources on the city’s gun violence.

Cook County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told WLS-TV on Tuesday that prosecutors want to combat “violent crime, gun crime and the drivers of violence.”

His comments came after prosecutors dropped felony charges accusing Smollett of falsely telling police he was attacked.

Magats says Smollett faced accountability by doing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond payment. Magats called it a fair and just outcome.

He says he doesn’t regret charging Smollett because “it was the right thing to do then.”

Smollett isn’t backtracking from his account of being attacked. He insists he’s been “truthful and consistent.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.