Sen. Kamala D. Harris rolled out her plan Tuesday to beef up teacher pay during her first term as president, saying the nation is “not paying our teachers their value.”

The California Democrat said her proposal would provide the average teacher a $13,500 raise and cost an estimated $315 billion over 10 years.

“Teachers should not have to work two or three jobs to pay the bills,” Ms. Harris said in a statement. “This proposal will lift up teachers and families across America, give every American teacher a raise and make a much-needed investment in our country’s future.”

Ms. Harris said the federal government would immediately cover 10 percent of the plan and then would match $3 for every additional $1 that states invest in raising teacher pay.

The program calls for the program paid for by “strengthening the estate tax and cracking down on loopholes that let the very wealthiest, with estates worth multiple millions or billions of dollars, avoid paying their fair share.”

