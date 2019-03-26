WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man who is charged with kicking a toddler and shouting racial slurs inside a Wichita grocery store has been found competent to stand trial.

KWCH-TV reports a Sedgwick County judge on Tuesday ruled that Trace Riff could face trial on several charges, including attempted aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say Riff kicked a 1-year-old black boy inside a Dillon’s Grocery store in Wichita in December. The boy was not seriously injured.

The boy’s mother and witnesses told police Riff shouted racial slurs and said he was a white supremacist during the incident.

Riff is also charged with interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Riff’s family says he has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems.

